On This Day in 1975, John Denver Recorded Two Chart-Topping Hits—Including a Heartfelt Tribute to His Wife

John Denver crossed genre lines to become one of the most beloved artists of the 1970s. Drawing from his love of nature on songs like “Rocky Mountain High” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, he penned more than 300 songs and released 33 albums before his untimely death in an October 1997 plane crash at age 53. On this day (March 8) in 1975, the Hall of Fame songwriter stepped into RCA’s Music Center of the World studios in Los Angeles to record two future No. 1 hits off his first No. 1 album, Back Home Again. Those tracks were “Annie’s Song” and “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

John Denver Wrote “Annie’s Song” on a Ski Lift

The album’s lead single was a sweet tribute to John Denver’s wife at the time, Annie Martell Denver. In the first verse, he compares his betrothed to the nature he advocated for so fiercely: You fill up my senses/ Like a night in a forest / Like the mountains in springtime.

Famously, Denver wrote “Annie’s Song” on a ski lift atop Aspen Mountain in Colorado during a January 1973 trip. It only took him the 10-and-a-half-minute duration of the ride to finish the tune, which spent two weeks atop the Hot 100. This marked Denver’s second straight No. 1 hit after 1974’s “Sunshine on My Shoulders.”

Annie Martell Denver recalled that her ex-husband wrote the song following “a pretty intense time” in the couple’s relationship.

“Initially it was a love song and it was given to me through him,” she said. “And yet for him it became a bit like a prayer.”

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy”

Although John Denver penned hundreds of songs throughout his career, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” wasn’t one of them. That honor went to John Martin Summers—a guitar, fiddle, mandolin and banjo player in Denver’s backup band—who wrote the track during a Dec. 1, 1973 (Denver’s 30th birthday) drive from Aspen to Los Angeles.

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” topped both the country singles and Hot 100 charts, one of six songs released in 1975 to receive that distinction. Another was “I’m Sorry/Calypso”, Denver’s two-sided hit.

Featured image by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images