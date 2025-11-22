On This Day in 1975, John Denver Was at No. 1 With an Album Featuring a Tribute to His Hero That “Felt Like Sweating Blood” When Writing

Despite Charlie Rich’s objections, John Denver found plenty of success in the country realm throughout his career. With songs like “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Denver (born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr.) expressed a deep love for nature and a strong antipathy towards the city’s hustle and bustle. On this day in 1975, Denver found himself back atop the country album charts with Windsong.

Videos by American Songwriter

Studying architecture at Texas Tech University in the ’60s, John Denver eventually dropped out and moved to Los Angeles to pursue music. Joining the Chad Mitchell Trio in 1965, he left the band four years later to strike out on his own. In 1971, he broke through with the album Poems, Prayers & Promises, which contained his signature hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Denver’s star only kept rising from there, releasing three No. 1 albums between 1973 and 1975. One of those albums was Windsong, which reached the top country spot on Nov. 22, 1975.

John Denver Fiercely Loved the Environment

Aside from his music, John Denver was perhaps best known for his activism. He didn’t just sing about nature; he was committed to protecting it at all costs. This shone through on the Windsong track “Calypso,” which Denver dedicated to his hero, the French oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. He named the song for Cousteau’s research boat, which Cousteau sailed around the world promoting ocean conservation efforts.

Denver met Cousteau and his Calypso crew during a visit to Belize. Walking around the grand vessel for the first time, these words echoed in Denver’s head: Aye, Calypso, the places you’ve been to / The things that you’ve shown us, the stories you tell.

“The chorus to the song was there in almost the time it takes to say it,” Denver recalled.

[RELATED: Musician, Pilot, and Environmentalist: Behind John Denver’s Contributions to Earth’s Ecosystem]

Unable to finish the song during his time on the ship, the two-time Grammy Award winner eventually returned home to Aspen. After “what felt like sweating blood” trying to force the lyrics, John Denver gave up and went for a skiing excursion “across the valley” in Snowmass. The rest of the song materialized on the drive home afterwards.

“It just came almost out of nowhere,” he said, adding, “It was just a great, great, great experience for me—one of the best songs I think that I’ve ever written.

Featured image by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images