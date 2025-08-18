On This Day in 1977, Waylon Jennings Proved the Power of Outlaw Country With a Massive Run Atop the Country Albums Chart

On this day (August 18) in 1977, Waylon Jennings was in the 11th week of a 13-week run atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Ol’ Waylon. The album contained several classic tracks, including “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” “Till I Gain Control Again,” “Sweet Caroline,” and “Lucille.” It was also his third No. 1 album of the year. He started the year at No. 1 with Are You Ready for the Country. Then, one week later, Waylon Live started a six-week run at the top. In total, Jennings spent 20 weeks at No. 1 in 1977.

Jennings was at the peak of his commercial and critical success during the mid-to-late 1970s. While he had found plenty of success throughout the 1960s, things changed when he gained creative control of his music in the early 1970s. This resulted in the Outlaw Country classics Honky Tonk Heroes, and Lonesome On’ry, and Mean. He closed the decade with a string of hit records. Dreaming My Dreams, Are You Ready for the Country, Waylon Live, Ol’ Waylon, and I’ve Always Been Crazy gave Jennings four consecutive No. 1 albums. His final album of the 1970s, What Goes Around Comes Around, peaked at No. 2.

Jennings had taken most of the producer responsibilities for the few albums before Ol’ Waylon. For this album, though, he partnered with Chips Moman. He had worked with Elvis Presley and other rock and soul acts throughout his career. Additionally, he co-penned “Luckenbach,” the album’s biggest hit.

Waylon Jennings Covered Rock, Pop Hits on Ol’ Waylon

The success of his albums throughout the second half of the 1970s proved that Waylon Jennings was a dominant force in country music. With Ol’ Waylon, Jennings proved that he could mold nearly any song to his Outlaw Country sound.

His cover of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” might be the best example of his transformative skill. Additionally, he took on “Lucille,” which would become Kenny Rogers’ first hit single later in the year. The album also contains a medley of Elvis Presley hits. Then two-and-a-half-minute medley contained “That’s All Right Mama” and “My Baby Left Me,” both penned by Delta blues legend Arthur Crudup.

