“He Was Struggling and Needed Some Love”: Jelly Roll Fights Back Tears as a Fan Returns the Favor

While most people received a few gifts on Christmas, Jelly Roll was gifted one of the best gifts of all – a new start. Never shying away from his past, the singer often used his legal troubles to help inmates change their lives. Not afraid of being honest and vulnerable, the country singer was granted a full pardon just a few weeks ago. A major moment in his life, a recent video showed the weight of 2025 on Jelly Roll and how one fan brought him to tears.

Videos by American Songwriter

Headlining his Australia tour, Jelly Roll embraced a new stage in his career. With the singer granted a full pardon, he was now free to travel the world. In the past, the singer was unable to go international with his criminal record. But now, he is able to take his show to any country that welcomes him.

As for his recent show, it appeared that Jelly Roll was having somewhat of a tough time. He told fans, “Today I realised that I’m singing it for both of us, because this is the first day I woke up a little not okay.”

Fighting back tears, Jelly Roll struggled to keep it together when one fan shouted, “We love you, Jelly!”

[RELATED: These 4 Jelly Roll Songs Prove He Is Worthy of Being a Grand Ole Opry Member]

Fan Knew Jelly Roll Needed Some “Love”

Hearing the words was more than enough to move Jelly Roll. He added, “The message of music is so, so powerful…That the way music has this unique ability to meet us exactly where we are in that moment of our life, right then, that those three minutes can help us, right when we need it at the absolute most.”

With thousands of people resonating with the message shared by Jelly Roll, the fan who shouted at the singer also commented. “I’m the girl who yelled We love you, jelly. You could see across the stadium show and this show that he was struggling and needed some love. The little pout brought tears to my eyes.”

Although helping Jelly Roll in that moment, the fans insisted, “His music has helped my mum through tough times so to show that love back in such an intimate way was something I’ll NEVER forget.”

For one fan and the country star, the moment became more than a concert – it became proof that music is a shared act of healing.

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)