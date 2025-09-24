On This Day in 1979, the Eagles Released the Massively Successful Album That Spelled the End for the Band

On this day (September 24) in 1979, the Eagles released The Long Run. The album was significant for many reasons. It was their first with bassist Timothy B. Schmit, who replaced co-founder Randy Meisner. It was also the last EP to feature guitarist Don Felder. Additionally, it was their most successful release, spending nine weeks atop the Billboard 200. Unfortunately, the shifting lineup and chart success weren’t enough to quell tensions within the band.

The Eagles were in a tough spot when the time came to record The Long Run. They were coming off the success of Hotel California. The album was an international multi-week No. 1 and saw the band at the peak of their collective powers. They were flying high. Then, they had to figure out how to follow that massive success. In 1977, after a long tour supporting Hotel California, they began working on their next release. The Long Run was initially envisioned as a double album. However, after two years, the band had only put together 10 new songs.

Cracks started to show as the band tried to figure out how to move forward. “People started asking us, ‘What are you going to do now?’ and we didn’t know,” Joe Walsh said. “We ended up on the next album in Miami with the tapes running, but nobody knowing what was going on,” he added. “We just kind of sat around in a daze.”

By the time they finished the tour for The Long Run, Glenn Frey and Don Felder were to the point of threatening physical violence between songs. Frey finished the tour and walked away from the band, signaling the beginning of the end.

The Eagles Went Out on Top

The Long Run proved to be a massive success for the Eagles. The album’s lead single, “Heartache Tonight,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also brought the band a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. The other two singles, “The Long Run” and “I Can’t Tell You Why,” peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100.

The album quickly climbed the Billboard 200. It debuted on the chart dated October 20 and reached No. 1 on November 3. It commanded the top spot for nine weeks, one week longer than Hotel California. The Long Run has since been certified 7x Platinum.

