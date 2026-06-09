3 Modern Songs That Will Bring 1970s Folk Fans Back to the Genre’s Prime

These modern folk songs will satiate any 1970s folk fan. These artists wear their retro inspirations on their sleeves, borrowing the sounds of older folk. These old souls will wow you with just how un-modern they can sound. You may not even realize these songs were released in the last several years.

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“This Love Of Mine” — Alex Amen

Alex Amen is a burgeoning folk singer who not only looks like a 70s artist but also sounds like one. All of his songs have a retro tinge, but the one most aligned with 70s folk is “This Love Of Mine.” This tender song is about the bittersweet feeling of being in love, straight out of the 70s.

“This love of mine goes on and on / Though life is empty since you have gone,” Amen sings in the intro, with a voice that hasn’t been found in music since the 1970s. If you didn’t know, you’d be forgiven for thinking this song was released 50 years ago.

“Years” — Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell blends retro country and folk into her own unique sound. That sound doesn’t feel commonplace in the modern music scene and is reminiscent of the genre from decades ago. “Everybody knows you gotta let ’em go / And they kinda roll by like tears / Just a measure of time / Playin’ with your mind and passin’ you by, those years,” Ferrell sings in this tender song about growing up.

This song could be just as at home 50 years ago as it is today. Clearly, folk fans have been longing for the genre’s classic sound, which is what made this song so popular upon its release.

“Days Getting Darker” — Ken Pomeroy

Ken Pomeroy is another voice that sounds straight out of the 70s. Her subtle, introspective brand of folk makes for music that is somehow nostalgic, despite being modern. “Days Getting Darker” best summarizes her sound, which feels equally present and reminiscent of a time gone by.

“Send me back to where I was before I knew how this felt / Take me what I am no more,” the lyrics read. Her voice could stand up against any of the classic 70s folk artists, albeit with a modern tinge. Pomeroy is the perfect middle ground for classic folk fans looking to broaden their horizons.

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