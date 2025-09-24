Brett Young Weighs In on His Reputation as the Country Music’s “Love Song Guy”

Throughout the history of music, only a select few have gained the title of king or queen. For Elvis Presley, he was deemed the King of Rock and Roll. For Dolly Parton – the Queen of Country Music. And in that same genre, George Strait gained the title King of Country Music. As for pop music, Michael Jackson solidified himself as the King of Pop. Although not labeling himself a king just yet, Brett Young gained a reputation within country music for being the “love song guy.”

During his time in country music, Young recorded love songs like “Let Go Too Soon”, “Like I Loved You”, and “In Case You Didn’t Know.” Falling in love with music at a young age, the singer gravitated toward songs that surrounded the heart. Although most anthems pertained to partying and drinking, Young explored the matters of the heart. “The reason that my first concert was “Boys to Men” was because of the love song. I’ve always been a hopeless romantic and kind of a dork about it.”

Brett Young Embraces Love In Career And Life

While known for his love songs, his passion for romance went far beyond the recording studio. In 2018, he asked his girlfriend, Taylor Mills, to marry him. They married that same year. And in 2019, the couple welcomed their first child. Their family continued to grow with the addition of their second child in 2021.

Although Young’s entire career and life surrounding love, he considered it a pleasant surprise. “It’s flattering and exciting ’cause it wasn’t intended. You know, we didn’t go into this and go, you know, we’re gonna put a whole record together, but we’re only sending the ballads to radio. That wasn’t the plan. It’s just kind of the way it worked out.”

As for the title of the love song guy, he embraced the idea. “I love that tag and I’ll take it all day long.” Continuing to expand his career in music, Young released his latest album, 2.0, back in June. And yet again, it included a few hits like “Kiss to Forget” and “Tastes Like You.”

With his heart on full display and his songs resonating with fans worldwide, Young has proven that sometimes the sweetest title in country music isn’t king – it’s simply being the “love song guy.”



