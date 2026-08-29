On This Day in 1980, Alabama Re-Released the B-Side That Became Their Second Chart-Topper

On this day (August 29) in 1980, Alabama released “Why Lady Why” as the fourth and final single from their major-label debut, My Home’s in Alabama. They originally recorded the track for their 1979 album, which was released on a small, independent label. Producer Harold Shedd reworked their original recording, and RCA released it as a single.

The band released three albums before they signed their deal with RCA Records. The first, Wild Country, was released through GRT Records in 1976. The next year, they released Deuces Wild with MDJ Records. Then, in 1979, they released Alabama Band No. 3 through the same label. They released “My Home’s in Alabama” as a single from their final indie album. The original recording of “Why Lady Why” was the B-side.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1980, Alabama Released the Song That Kicked Off a Six-Year String of Chart-Topping Singles]

Alabama Revealed Their Softer Side

When they released “Why Lady Why,” Alabama weren’t known for tender, heartfelt ballads. With this single, they showed the country music world that they were a versatile group, able to take on more than just uptempo, Southern rock-leaning jams.

The song is about a man who can’t get a woman out of his head. It’s unclear if the lyrics are about unrequited love or a potential affair partner. Either way, the narrator can’t get over her, no matter how hard he tries.

Teddy Gentry wrote “Why Lady Why.” During an interview with Songfacts, he revealed that it, like all of the songs he’s written, was personal. However, he was a little more guarded with the story behind this hit.

“That’s a song I wrote while we were in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” he said when asked about the song. The interviewer clarified, asking about the inspiration for the song. “Well, I really can’t talk about that,” Gentry replied.

“Why Lady Why” was their second in a streak of 21 consecutive chart-toppers. They reached No. 1 with every single they released until 1987.

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