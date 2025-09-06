On This Day in 1981, Stevie Nicks Solidified Her Solo Success With Her No. 1 Debut Album

Fleetwood Mac‘s run in the 1970s is one of the most storied in pop culture history. It was filled with No. 1 hits, sold-out tours, as well as drug abuse, romance, and sexual escapades. It is one of the many runs that formed the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll way of life, and as a result of this way of life, Fleetwood Mac took a little break from each other to pursue solo projects. Well, on this day, September 5, 1981, Stevie Nicks proved that she could go her own way, as her debut solo album peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

When the 70s ended and the 80s began, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood all splintered off and pursued solo careers. While this was not a sign of a definitive breakup, it was a sign of a hiatus. Nevertheless, this break was seemingly beneficial for the band’s members, especially in 1981.

In 1981, Lindsey Buckingham released his solo album Law and Order, and Mick Fleetwood released his album The Visitor. Both albums did fairly well on the charts, but they did not match the success of Stevie Nicks’ 1981 debut solo album, Bella Donna.

Stevie Nicks Proved She Could Make It on Her Own

When major artists break away from their major band, the question always is: Will they generate the same success? The choice to go solo always puts an artist in a precarious state, because at the end of the day, they seemingly have no earthly clue how the public will respond to their new solo material. Stevie Nicks might have had similar thoughts, but she didn’t have them for too long, as her solo album flourished.

Released on July 27, 1981, Bella Donna featured staple Stevie Nicks songs such as “Edge Of Seventeen”, “Leather And Lace”, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”, and “After The Glitter Fades”. Which, by the way, were all Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Upon its release, the album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 12. Roughly two months later, Nicks’ album climbed to the top and peaked at No. 1 on the chart.

The album itself is incredibly reminiscent of a Fleetwood Mac album, but this album belongs to Nicks. Thus, she showed the world that she didn’t need Buckingham or Fleetwood to stay on top of music’s peak.

Photo by MPIRock/MediaPunch via Getty Images