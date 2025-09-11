On This Day in 1982, John Mellencamp Made Chart History with His Breakthrough Album and a Pair of Iconic Singles

On this day (September 11) in 1982, John Mellencamp topped the Billboard 200 with American Fool. It was his first album to top the chart and stayed in the No. 1 spot for nine consecutive weeks. It remains his most successful LP and his only No. 1 on the all-genre albums chart. However, the album was more than a huge commercial and chart success. It also helped him set a chart record.

Still credited as John Cougar, Mellencamp saw major success with American Fool and its singles. “Jack and Diane” and “Hurts So Good” were both in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 when the LP reached the top of the chart. He was the first male artist to have the No. 1 album with two singles in the top 10.

“Jack & Diane” would go on to be his first No. 1 on the Hot 100, peaking on October 2 and occupying the top spot for four weeks. This gave Mellencamp the No. 1 song and album at the same time. “Hurts So Good” peaked at No. 2 on September 7 and was on its way down the chart when American Fool peaked.

American Fool Changed John Mellencamp’s Career

John Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s considered one of the most important figures in heartland rock and is a co-founder of Farm Aid. However, it took some time for his career to take off.

He released his debut album, Chestnut Street Incident, in 1976, and it failed to chart. His 1978 sophomore album, A Biography, found the same fate.

His fourth album, Nothin’ Matters and What If It Did, was the first to land within the top 40. It went to No. 37. He saw similar success on the Hot 100. His 1979 single, “I Need a Lover,” peaked at No. 28. He wouldn’t find another top 40 hit until “This Time” peaked at No. 27 in 1980.

American Fool marked a turning point in his career. It was his first and only No. 1 LP on the Billboard 200 and the beginning of a long line of hit albums. It also spawned the first of 10 top 10 singles.

Featured Image by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images