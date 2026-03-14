On This Day in 1982, the World’s Biggest Metal Band Made Their Live Debut at Their First Gig in California

The iconic metal band Metallica, considered by many to be the most famous metal band of all time, first formed in Los Angeles in late 1981. It’s crazy to think that it all started when a young Danish drummer put out an ad in a local newspaper, looking for other metal musicians to jam with. James Hetfield and Hugh Tanner answered that call, and the band officially formed on October 28, 1981. But it wouldn’t be until this very day, March 14, 1982, that Metallica would perform their first gig. Let’s take a walk through rock history’s past, shall we?

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Metallica’s First Gig Was a Humble One

Metallica’s first gig took place on this day, March 14, 1982, at Radio City in Anaheim, California. Hetfield took on vocals for the performance, along with newly recruited members Dave Mustaine on lead guitar and Ron McGovney on bass. Just a few months prior, Metallica made their recording debut on a compilation record titled Metal Massacre, where they are credited as “Mettallica” instead of Metallica.

To see Metallica play their first-ever show, one would have to pay a $15 cover charge. In total, only about 75 people showed up to the gig. Though, Hetfield contested this by saying there were about 200.

If you were there, you might recall that Hetfield was guitar-less. He had not yet learned how to sing and play rhythm guitar at the same time, leaving Mustaine with the sole guitar duties for the performance.

Curious about the band’s first setlist? Metallica performed the following songs at their very first gig in 1982. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of cover songs here, considering how young the band was. “Hit The Lights” and “Jump In The Fire” were their only original tracks performed.

“Hit The Lights” “Blitzkrieg” (cover of the heavy metal band Blitzkrieg) “Helpless” (cover of Diamond Head) “Jump In The Fire” “Let It Loose” (Savage cover) “Sucking My Love” (Diamond Head cover) “Am I Evil?” (Diamond Head cover) “The Prince” (Diamond Head cover) “Killing Time” (Sweet Savage cover)

Even if you aren’t the world’s biggest metal fan, looking at this setlist really is a throwback. And it’s wild to imagine that a band as huge as Metallica started small, with what they likely thought was an amazing first gig.

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