Stu Phillips, the “Traveling Balladeer” and Grand Ole Opry’s Oldest Member, Dead at 92

Stu Phillips, the Canadian-American country singer who spent nearly six decades as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, died on Christmas Day in Nashville. He was 92 years old.

The Nashville institution paid tribute to Phillips, who was its oldest living member at the time of his death, with a social media post, thanking the Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer “for your music, friendship, and 58 years as part of the Opry family.”

Stu Phillips Worked in TV and Radio Before Switching to Country Music

Born Jan. 19, 1933, in Montreal, Quebec, Stu Phillips got his start as a teenager on amateur radio shows in Montreal (CJAD and CFCF) and Verdun (CKVL), according to The Canadian Encyclopedia. He worked as a radio announcer-singer and broadcaster in Canada, hosting CBC Winnipeg TV’s Red River Jamboree from 1961 to 1965.

In 1965, Phillips move to Nashville, releasing his debut album Feels Like Lovin’ that same year. His next album, Singin’, released the following year, peaked at No. 13 on the U.S. Country Albums chart. In 1967, Philips became a member of country music’s most hallowed institution, the Grand Ole Opry.

Topping the Canadian adult contemporary and country charts with “Feels Like Lovin’” and “Kathy Keep Playing” (both released in 1965), Philips notched his best U.S. showing with the 1967 single “Juanita Jones,” off his fourth album Our Last Rendezvous (1968.) Other hits with the record label RCA included “Bracero” (1966), “The Great El Tigre” (1966), and “Vin Rosé” (1967.)

Phillips continued making appearances on TV throughout the U.S. and Canada during the ’70s. In 1993, he gained entry into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

Alongside wife Aldona, Stu Phillips owned and operated Long Hollow Winery in Goodlettsville near Nashville. Additionally, he was an ordained Episcopal minister.

Canadian radio personality Johnny Maple Leaf Woodlock remembered Phillips with a Facebook tribute, writing, “Lost A Legend This Evening my friend and fellow Canadian Country Music Pioneer Stu Phillips has passed away at age 92 over the years Stu had been a great friend and supporter of my radio show and career having appeared on the program several times over the years. RIP STU PHILLIPS THE TRAVELING BALLADEER.”

