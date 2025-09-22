Kevin Cronin and Former REO Speedwagon Bandmates Reuniting to Serve as Grand Marshals of University of Illinois Homecoming Parade

In 2024, conflicts between longtime REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall led the retirement of the band’s name. The situation is complicated, but in 2025, Cronin continued performing with the same musicians who toured as REO Speedwagon during the last couple of years, although he wasn’t allowed to use the REO moniker, so the group was rechristened the Kevin Cronin Band.

Anyway, Cronin and Hall apparently will put their differences aside in the coming week, as they and founding REO Speedwagon keyboardist Neal Doughty and drummer Alan Gratzer are set to serve as the grand marshals of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s 2025 Homecoming parade on Friday, September 26.

Doughty and Gratzer formed REO Speedwagon in 1967 after meeting on campus while attending at the university.

Doughty, Gratzer, and Hall, apparently without Cronin, also will take part in a special performance on Saturday, September 27. The three veteran rockers will join the school’s marching band during halftime at the university’s football game for a medley of some of REO’s hits.

According to a press release, the band members also will take part “in the traditional sounding of the air raid siren” at the game.

Gratzer and Doughty both issued statements sharing their excitement about participating in the university’s homecoming festivities.

“I’m honored to be invited to Illinois Homecoming weekend,” Gratzer said. “Champaign will always be a special place for me after going to school there, founding REO and meeting my wife, Nancy, on campus. I’m still not sure why she left the doctoral program to move to California with a rock drummer. I have so many great memories from my college days at the U. of I. and can’t wait to hear the Marching Illini playing REO songs.”

Doughty added, “Returning to campus for this event is really special for me because I was a proud member of the Belleville High School marching band and loved that experience. I was a pretty decent trumpet player but never would have reached the level of the Marching Illini. I have nothing but respect for what they do, and I know how hard they work. It will be a thrill to play alongside them.”

Hall, who is a Champaign, Illinois, native, posted a message on his Facebook page about the school’s homecoming events.

“Looking forward to coming HOME Champaign!!” he wrote. “We can’t wait to be the Grand Marshal in the parade… Then, we perform our songs with the University of Illinois Marching Illini at halftime!! Sometimes dreams you didn’t even know you had come true!”

Cronin’s Message About the Attending the Halftime Show

Cronin, meanwhile, posted his own message about taking part in the homecoming events on his social media pages. The note appears to allude at ongoing conflicts with his former bandmates, who’ll be playing the halftime show without him.

“I am honored to have been approached by representatives of the University of Illinois, and invited to appear on the field for the Homecoming Game halftime show on September 27,” he wrote. “The Marching Illini will be performing three REO Speedwagon songs, as Alan, Neal, and Bruce play along; it has been too many years to count since the four of us have all been together!”

He added, “As a songwriter, there are few greater honors than to hear other artists and musicians perform my songs. I know I will be looking on in awe as the four hundred-plus Marching Illini pay tribute to the music of REO Speedwagon with an all-REO halftime presentation.”

More About the REO Speedwagon Members’ History with the Band

Gratzer played with REO from 1967 until 1988. Doughty remained part of the band throughout its history, although he retired from touring in 2023. Cronin joined the band in 1972, left in ’73, then came back in 1976 and continued as the group’s frontman through 2024.

Hall joined REO Speedwagon in 1977. Issues with his back forced him to take a hiatus from touring in 2023. In 2024, Bruce said he was ready to return to the band, but Cronin and his then-current bandmates wanted to continue to tour with Hall’s replacement, Matt Bissonette. Since Cronin, Hall, and Doughty share decision-making power in REO Speedwagon, Hall and Doughty outvoted Cronin and wouldn’t allow Kevin to use the band’s name without Bruce being a part of the group.

In June 2025, Doughty, Gratzer, Hall, and three other former REO Speedwagon members, but not Cronin, participated in a special reunion show in Champaign. Cronin claimed that he was purposely excluded from the event, maintaining that the organizers knew he wouldn’t be able to take part because he had a concert with his own band scheduled in Oregon that same evening.

About Cronin’s 2025 Tour Plans

The Kevin Cronin Band wrapped up a lengthy summer trek with Styx and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder in late August. The group’s only confirmed upcoming performances will take place on the 2026 Rock Legends Cruise in February.

