On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Released the Album That Cemented His Superstar Status

On this day (August 27) in 1990, Garth Brooks released his sophomore album, No Fences. It went to No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart for multiple weeks and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It remains his best-selling LP and was his first to be issued in Europe. Additionally, the album and its singles brought Brooks more hits and industry awards.

Brooks released his self-titled debut album in 1989 and found immediate success. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Top Country Albums chart. Additionally, it narrowly missed the top 10 of the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 13. The album also produced four top 10 hit singles. Two of those songs–“If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “The Dance”–went to No. 1 on the country chart.

Garth Brooks Dominated the Country Albums Chart for Years

No Fences built on the success of Garth Brooks’ debut. All four of the song’s singles went to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. “Friends in Low Places” and “The Thunder Rolls,” two of his most popular songs, were among those singles. More impressively, the album stayed at No. 1 for 41 nonconsecutive weeks. Its initial run at the top started on October 13 and lasted six weeks.

Brooks spent the majority of 1991 atop the country albums chart. No Fences returned to No. 1 on the chart dated February 9 and stayed there for 14 weeks. Dolly Parton’s Eagle When She Flies broke the streak on May 18. Then, the next week, No Fences reclaimed the top spot, kicking off an 18-week run at No. 1 that ended when Brooks’ third album, Ropin’ the Wind, topped the chart on October 12. The album finished the year at No. 1 with the first 14 of its initial 29-week run at the top.

1992 saw more of the same for Brooks. Ropin’ the Wind spent the first 15 weeks of the year at No. 1. Wynonna’s debut self-titled album broke the streak. Then, the album went back to the top for four more weeks between May 9 and June 6. Brooks’ next album, The Chase, topped the chart on October 10, and, much like Ropin’ the Wind, remained at the top through the beginning of the coming year. All told, Brooks spent 46 weeks at No. 1 in 1992.

Featured Image by Lester Cohen/Getty Images