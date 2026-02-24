On This Day in 1991, the World Lost the Biggest Star of Honky Tonk’s Golden Age Who Launched the Careers of Multiple Legendary Musicians

On this day (February 24) in 1991, honky tonk superstar Webb Pierce died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 69. He was one of the most successful honky tonk artists in the 1950s and early ’60s. He launched more than a dozen songs to the top of the country charts. More importantly, he helped launch the careers of Nashville legends like Faron Young and Floyd Cramer. Additionally, Pierce was the first artist to send a single featuring a steel guitar to the top of the country chart.

Pierce started climbing the ladder to stardom in 1949. That year, he inked an early record deal with 4 Star Records and, later, joined the Louisiana Hayride. After landing a gig on the show that launched several careers, he assembled a band of local musicians. According to AllMusic, Pierce’s band consisted of Floyd Cramer (piano), Faron Young (guitar/vocals), Teddy Wilburn (vocals), Doyle Wilburn (vocals), and Tillman Franks (bass).

Later, everyone in that band would rise to stardom. Franks wrote several hit songs with Johnny Horton, including “Honky Tonk Man,” which was a hit for Horton in 1956 and for Dwight Yoakam decades later. The Wilburn Brothers released multiple hits in the 1950s and ’60s. Cramer became an in-demand session musician whose slip-note style became the backbone of the Nashville Sound. Young, known as the “Hillbilly Heartthrob,” wrote and recorded multiple hits in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. He was also instrumental in Willie Nelson’s early success as a songwriter.

Webb Pierce Rises to the Top

Webb Pierce and his band were incredibly popular with the Louisiana Hayride crowd. At the same time, he formed an independent record label and released singles to regional radio stations. Before long, he had built enough momentum to get out of his 4 Star contract and sign a deal with Decca Records.

In 1951, he released his debut single, “Wondering,” and it went to No. 1. His next two singles, “That Heart Belongs to Me” and “Back Street Affair,” also topped the chart. He followed those successful cuts with a long line of top 10 hits. A few of those stood the test of time.

In 1953, Pierce released “There Stands the Glass.” At the time, the song about drinking away a heartache was controversial and faced bans from some radio stations. That didn’t stop it from being a multi-week No. 1, though. The next year, he made country music history with “Slowly.” It topped the chart for 17 weeks and became the first country No. 1 to feature a pedal steel guitar, thanks to legendary studio player Bud Isaacs.

Excess and Stubbornness

Webb Pierce was arguably the biggest star of his era. He relished the fame and fortune he found in country music. His flashy Nudie suits, Cadillac convertibles covered in silver dollars, and guitar-shaped swimming pool were notable examples of his excesses. However, he wasn’t able to maintain his stardom.

Some would say that Pierce fell out of favor with listeners because he was stubborn. Others would say that he stuck to his guns. No matter how you look at it, though, the facts remain the same. He refused to follow trends and cater to the ever-changing sound of the music industry. Instead, he continued to record and release pure honky tonk into the early 1980s.

In short, Webb Pierce wasn’t just one of the biggest stars of honky tonk’s golden age. He was a history-making trailblazer who helped launch the careers of multiple influential country music figures. Few contemporary fans who aren’t into classic honky tonk may not know his name, but they still hear his influence.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images