On This Day in 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus Made His Debut With a Single That Became a Cultural Phenomenon

On this day (March 23) in 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus released his debut single, “Achy Breaky Heart.” It went on to be an international crossover hit, charting well in several countries. In the United States, it topped the Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks and peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. Moreover, it is credited with popularizing line dancing in the United States.

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Don Van Tress wrote “Achy Breaky Heart” and the Marcy Brothers released it in 1991 as “Don’t Tel My Heart.” Their rendition of the song inspired Cyrus to cut it for his debut album, Some Gave All. While it received mixed reviews upon release, it was one of the most successful country singles of the decade. In fact, it was the first country song to earn Platinum certification from the RIAA since Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s 1983 hit “Islands in the Stream.”

[RELATED: “Achy Breaky Heart” Is 33 Years Old (And It Probably Saved Billy Ray Cyrus’ Life)]

Billy Ray Cyrus Shook the Country Music World with His Debut

Billy Ray Cyrus likely had no idea how much of an impact “Achy Breaky Heart” would have on country music. The song presented the right blend of pop, country, and Southern rock at the right time.

In the early 1990s, tastes were changing. Greats like George Jones were waning in popularity. Younger audiences were looking for something new. “Achy Breaky Heart” delivered that. Moreover, it opened the door for future pop-leaning crossover artists like Faith Hill and Shania Twain to find success in the country world.

The song also helped popularize line dancing in country bars across the United States. “The music has gotten pretty bad, I think. It’s all that damn line dancing,” Chet Atkins said about the state of country music at the time.

Line Dancing Explodes After “Achy Breaky Heart”

According to New Forest Lines, the origins of line dancing are unclear. Some say it goes back to European folk dances from the 19th century. Others say that the popularity of line dancing truly began in the disco clubs of the 1970s. However, one thing is certain. Billy Ray Cyrus’ debut single “helped catapult western line dancing into the mainstream public consciousness.”

The song inspired its own line dance called the Achy Breaky. There’s a tutorial below for those who want to put on their dancing shoes.

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