Trisha Yearwood and Reba McEntire Team up for Show-Stopping Linda Ronstadt Cover at the Opry

Trisha Yearwood and Reba McEntire brought some magic to the Opry stage. At her second annual Band As One Nashville benefit concert, Yearwood invited McEntire onto the stage to close out the show.

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McEntire started her set by performing her 2001 hit “I’m a Survivor.” It was an apt choice given that the concert was being held in support of Susan G. Koman, which raises money for breast cancer research.

Afterwards, McEntire took the mic to present Yearwood with Susan G. Koman’s Promise Award, which recognizes people who “go above and beyond in the fight to erase cancer, through their leadership, advocacy, and generosity.”

Yearwood has been doing just that for more than a decade in the wake of her mother’s battle with the disease.

“We all try to do our part to make the world a better place, but some folks go a little bit further. They roll up their sleeves and get to work. That’s Trisha Yearwood,” McEntire said. “Just look at what she made happen here tonight, bringing together all these artists. It’s not an easy thing to pull off, and she did it. I’m so very, very proud of her. I know y’all are too.”

Trisha Yearwood Closes Out Band As One Nashville With Reba McEntire Duet

Yearwood then made her way to the stage to accept the award. Before she did, though, she praised McEntire, telling her, “You set the bar. Nobody works harder than Reba McEntire. That’s the truth.”

“I always felt weird about awards. The thing I love about this is that this ribbon means a lot to me,” Yearwood said as she held the trophy. “I know my sister’s here tonight—I’m not gonna cry—but this is for our mom. This is for everybody that we have loved and that we’ve lost, everybody who’s fighting, everybody who’s kicked its butt and is thriving.”

Both women remained on the stage for the last song of the night, a joyful cover of Linda Ronstadt’s “When Will I Be Loved.”

McEntire was one of several artists who came out to support the cause. Ashley McBryde, The War and Treaty, and Charles Kelley also took the stage throughout the evening.

On top of epic performances, the evening also included a live auction where well over $150,000 was raised for the cause.

Photo by Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for Susan G. Komen