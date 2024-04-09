Luke Bryan Celebrates “Bring Jelly Roll To Work Day” on ‘American Idol’

Jelly Roll is almost universally beloved these days. The “Need a Favor” singer is winning a lot of awards and giving a lot of electrifying speeches. And it looks like Jelly can count Luke Bryan among his legion of fans. The “Play It Again” singer said last year that “what Jelly Roll embodies and represents is something really, really special… You are just drawn to him.” The “Son of a Sinner singer” appeared on American Idol Monday (April 8) to mentor the second half of the Top 24 finalists. And Bryan does appear quite drawn to him in the photos he posted to social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Issues Sound Advice To Top 24 ‘American Idol’ Singer Who Is “Afraid of Overdoing It”]

‘Future Collaboration Please:’ Fans Loving Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’

Bryan shared several pictures of Jelly and him clowning around with his social media following Monday (April 8.) In one picture, the 2024 CMT Music Performance of the Year Award winner plants a kiss on Bryan’s cheek. In another, the two men hug.

Fans ate it up. “Future collaboration please @lukebryan and @jellyroll615,” one Instagram user commented.

Jelly Roll brought his trademark wide-eyed exuberance to Idol. “Can’t believe i’m next to these legends. what is my life!?” the musician wrote on X/Twitter, along with a photo of himself with Bryan and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

Later, Jelly wrote on Twitter, “goosebumps from my ankle to my tattooed forehead. y’all VOTE.”

goosebumps from my ankle to my tattooed forehead. y’all VOTE #americanidol — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) April 9, 2024

Who Will Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol?’

Judge Katy Perry has said season 22 will be her last on American Idol. The “Hot N’ Cold” singer wants to redirect her focus toward her music career. And after seeing Jelly Roll as a guest on the show, some viewers have an idea of who could replace her.

“As much as I’ll miss Miss Katy …Can you join them next year!!” one viewer commented on X/Twitter. “You were amazing.”

Another fan wrote, “You are a natural!!!!! Katy replacement!!!!!!!”

I need to see you on either the American idol judges table or one the voice coaches asap love the emotions you got out of each and every artist! — Matt (@MattMccrory4) April 9, 2024

Fans clearly love Jelly Roll’s authenticity, and they aren’t the only ones. Contestant Triston Harper was in awe meeting his “role model.”

The 15-year-old Alabamian earned a fan with his performance of “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton. “You are the youngest man with the oldest soul I’ve ever met in my life,” Jelly Roll gushed. “You can win this competition, young man.”

Featured image via Instagram