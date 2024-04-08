How to Vote for ‘American Idol’ Top 20: Support Your Favorite Artist

Nearly 150 American Idol hopefuls snagged a golden ticket to Hollywood on season 22. After a “brutal” new twist in the Idol Arena, only 24 remain. Here’s how to ensure you get a say in who makes the top 20.

Videos by American Songwriter

Vote for ‘American Idol’ Top 20

Viewers have three ways to vote. One option is voting online at AmericanIdol.com/Vote. To vote on your phone, download the American Idol app from the Apple store (iPhone) or Google Play store (Android.) Once you have created an account and signed in, click Go to Vote Now. Find your favorite singer and assign them the number of votes you want to cast. Then click the Save button.

You can also vote by texting your choice contestant’s number to “21523.” The voting number for each contestant will be displayed onscreen during each night’s performances.

American Idol turned the power over to its viewers Sunday (April 7) after half of the top 24 made their case to stay. Idol alum Tori Kelly traveled to Hawaii to mentor these contestants (and also to blow viewers away with a dazzling performance of her latest single “High Water.”)

Voting for these singers closed at 6 a.m. ET Monday (April 8.) However, the second half of the top 24 will perform during tonight’s (April 8) episode. Voting for these 12 will resume again at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers will have until 6 a.m. ET Tuesday (April 9) to make their voices heard.

See Jelly Roll Mentor ‘Idol’ Hopefuls

You may get tired of hearing this, but Jelly Roll is on fire lately. The former hip-hop artist has made waves in the country music industry with hits like “Need a Favor” and “Son of a Sinner.” On Sunday (April 7) he took home the award for CMT Performance of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

With his seemingly never-ending string of successes, Jelly Roll is the perfect mentor for aspiring musicians. And that’s exactly what the “Save Me” singer will do on tonight’s (Monday, April 8) episode of American Idol.

A clip from tonight’s show released last week shows Jelly Roll imparting some sage advice to Odell Bunton Jr., the show’s first-ever Platinum Ticket winner.

“He knows what he’s got but I think he’s almost afraid of overdoing it,” Jelly Roll said of Bunton. “For him to have a great performance, he’s got to let loose.

“This is the biggest moment of your career, man,” the GRAMMY nominee added. “So I would go all in.”

Featured image via Instagram