‘American Idol’ Top 12: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

This week is a big one on American Idol. Gene Simmons, bassist and co-lead singer of Kiss, showed up during Monday’s (April 21) episode to share 50-plus years of wisdom with the top 14. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member’s advice helped fan favorites like Emmy Russell and Triston Harper advance to the top 2. Unfortunately, the top 14 was the end of the line for two Idol hopefuls. See who just missed out on the top 12 in American Idol.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘American Idol’ Viewers Are Shocked At This Contestant’s Elimination

We’ve reached Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Week on season 22. The top 14 finalists gave it their all as each performed a song by a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist.

Sadly, only 12 could stay. And despite impressive performances, Nya and Jordan Anthony did not garner enough votes to advance to the next round.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Season 22: Who are the Top 12 Finalists?]

Nya stunned judges with her soulful take on Aretha Franklin’s “I Say a Little Prayer.” Lionel Richie urged viewers to “vote, vote, vote” for the 28-year-old Florida native. “I’m telling you, this lady’s amazing,” the “All Night Long” singer said.

Unfortunately, the votes just weren’t there, and many social media users were not happy to see Nya go. “Once again America got it wrong,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another user agreed. “Nya literally has star power that half of these contestants don’t possess. Her confidence and talent are beyond.”

how could yall not pick Nya…this is actually insane😭 #AmericanIdol — danielle🦄 (@_danianaaa) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Jordan Anthony gave what judge Katy Perry called his “best performance” with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” But for viewers, it wasn’t enough to elevate the 19-year-old Australian to the top 12.

This was Anthony’s second week in a row to fall short of the fan vote. He was not among the top 14 vote-getters after viewers had their say. Ultimately, however, the judges decided to save him.

Nya Speaks Out About Her Elimination

Twenty years ago yesterday (April 21, 2004,) Jennifer Hudson saw her Idol dreams extinguished. Now, as the EGOT winner pointed out in social media, she’s doing just fine.

The parallels helped Nya find the bright side in her elimination. The 28-year-old wrote on social media that it was “a blessing” to exit the competition on the same day as her ‘American Idol.’

“I remember being 8 years old, devastated to see her go but look what God has done in her life!!” Nya wrote on Instagram. “I know God is so good and I know I’m destined for amazing things.”