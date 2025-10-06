On This Day in 1996, Two Country Stars Tied the Knot and Launched a Wildly Successful Career as a Husband-And-Wife Duo

On this day in 1996, a famous husband-and-wife country duo came to be when country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill officially married. Decades later, the pair are still happily married and have three children.

Videos by American Songwriter

The two artists first met in Nashville at a country radio seminar in 1994. At the time, both musicians were in relationships. Just two years later, the pair went on tour together, where they began to really connect. McGraw would later say that shortly after ending their respective relationships and starting to date, they were “silly and goo-goo-eyed in love.”

Sadly, though, Hill got a bit of flak from the media at the time. When McGraw and Hill met, she was engaged to marry someone else. She defended herself, saying that she “wasn’t about to let Tim slip through my hands.”

“If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else… ‘Oh, OK, now she’s a sl*t and a bad person’… I can’t control that,” Hill told People Magazine.

A Love Story From a Husband-And-Wife Country Duo That Produced Some Killer Tunes

In mid-1996, Tim McGraw proposed to Faith Hill “at a country music festival in a trailer house” while on tour. She accepted the proposal, and the pair were wed on October 6, 1996, just a few months after they announced their engagement.

The husband-and-wife country duo are still married today, and they did quite a bit together as a musical couple, too. In 2000, the pair launched their first official tour together as a duo. It makes sense when you think about it. They met while touring. Why not tour together as a husband-and-wife country duo?

The Soul2Soul Tour launched in mid-2000, and the pair would tour with each other again in 2006 and 2016, both of which were enormously successful. Soul2Soul: The World Tour pulled in a whopping $79 million.

The pair produced quite a few songs together, including “Let’s Make Love” from 1999, “It’s Your Love” from 1997, “The Rest Of Our Life” from 2017, and quite a few more. The two singers are still very much in love, and their union has been quite profitable, to say the least.

Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images