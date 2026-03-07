On This Day in 2000, We Lost the Country Music Pioneer Who Co-Wrote a Tennessee State Song and Made the Grand Ole Opry Dance

Julius Frank Anthony Kuczynski, co-composer of Patti Paige’s multi-million dollar hit “Tennessee Waltz”, died on this day (March 7) in 2000 at age 86. In addition to writing more than 400 songs and recording over 20 albums, Kuczynski is also largely credited with bringing the musicians’ union to the Grand Ole Opry. On the 26th anniversary of his death, we’re taking a look at the life and career of the man known professionally as “Pee Wee King.”

Born Feb. 18, 1914, in Abrams, Wisconsin, King would later incorporate the polkas and waltzes of his Polish-German upbringing into the music he made. His most successful example is “Tennessee Waltz”, which he composed in 1946 with bandmate Redd Stewart. Paige recorded and released the song in November 1950. By May 1951, it had reportedly sold more than 2 million copies.

King learned to play the accordion from his father, a professional polka musician. In the 1930s, he and his bandmates toured with Gene Autry. It was Autry who gave him the nickname “Pee Wee.” He adopted the surname King after one of his idols, Wayne King.

When Autry left for Hollywood, Pee Wee King stayed behind, moving to Louisville and joining Log Cabin Boys—also under the direction of Autry’s manager, J.L. Frank—at WHAS radio. During another radio stint in Knoxville, he formed the Golden West Cowboys band, with whom he would officially join the Grand Ole Opry in 1937.

How Pee Wee King Changed the Grand Ole Opry

Still in the first decade of its existence, the Grand Ole Opry had never seen anything quite like Pee Wee King and the Golden West Cowboys.

In contrast to the straightforward string bands dominating the landscape, the Golden West Cowboys featured drums and trumpets in their stage shows. In fact, the story goes that they were the first band permitted to use drums at the Grand Ole Opry. King and his bandmates also introduced bold “rhinestone cowboy” costumes and energetic dance numbers to the Opry stage.

That wasn’t all they brought to the Opry. The Golden West Cowboys were also members of the American Federation of Musicians union. Credited with bringing the union to the Opry, King was one of the first members to carry a union card.

After two decades of touring and TV performances, Pee Wee King unofficially retired from performing in 1969. Even then, he continued working for country musicians, serving on the Country Music Foundation board.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images