On This Day in 2013, We Lost the Voice Behind “Tennessee Waltz” and the Best-Selling Female Artist of the 1950s

On this day in 2013, the voice behind “Tennessee Waltz, Patti Page, passed away. The Oklahoma native had unparalleled success in the 1950s, becoming one of the top-selling female acts of the era. Though many know her version of “Tennessee Waltz” (or at least another cover of the song), not everyone knows the voice behind the hit. Learn more about Page on the anniversary of her death below.

Patti Page’s Origins

Page was born in Oklahoma as Clara Ann Fowler, one of 11 children. The songstress grew up in poverty. She wasn’t raised in a musical family, making the prospect of a music career out of reach.

“I was a kid from Oklahoma who never wanted to be a singer, but was told I could sing,” Page once said. “And things snowballed.”

Nevertheless, she worked towards that goal, earning a spot with Al Clauser and his Oklahoma Outlaws on KTUL radio. It was here that she earned her stage name, a nod to the show’s sponsor, the Page Milk Company.

Popstardom

Page’s career really started to hit the ground running in the mid-’40s. Though her first couple of singles failed to earn massive success, she eventually caught ears with “Confess.” Because her label wouldn’t pay for a backing chorus, Page was forced to improvise with her team. This song made her the first artist to harmonize with themselves on a pop song—a technique that is commonplace these days.

In 1950, Page earned her first million-selling single, “With My Eyes Wide Open, I’m Dreaming.” Yet, this wouldn’t be her most successful song of the decade.

“Tennessee Waltz”

Page wasn’t the first artist to record “Tennessee Waltz,” but she undoubtedly delivered the definitive version. Written by Pee Wee King and Redd Stewart, this song about losing a romantic attachment to a friend was just heartbreaking enough to become a best-seller. Page’s version earned her name recognition like never before. It’s certainly her signature song.

The success of Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” didn’t end in the ’50s. It became one of Tennessee’s official state songs, keeping it relevant for decades to come.

“I have no idea why it took off,” Page once said of this hit. “There’s a simplicity about it. Someone introduces their boyfriend to someone else, and now he’s no longer her boyfriend. It’s just a sad love song.”

The simplicity of this song has made it a universal listen. Revisit Page’s rendition of “Tennessee Waltz” below.

