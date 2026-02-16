On This Day in 2002, Hank Williams Jr. Took the Opry Stage for the First Time in 20 Years To Pay Tribute to a Fallen Outlaw Country Legend

On this day (February 16) in 2002, Hank Williams Jr. returned to the Grand Ole Opry for the first time in more than two decades to be part of a tribute to Waylon Jennings. The outlaw country legend, who died just days before, was a major influence on Williams and the other artists on the stage that night.

Videos by American Songwriter

For many country artists, performing on the Grand Ole Opry is a bucket list item, and becoming a member is a dream come true. He has been vocal about not wanting to become an Opry member. Moreover, he has only appeared on the show a handful of times throughout his career. In 2002, he hadn’t stood in the Circle since 1980, when he showcased songs from his 1979 albums Family Tradition and Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound.

Williams spoke briefly about the Opry in a 2022 interview. “I’ve never been a member of the Grand Ole Opry and never will be. So, that sums it up right there,” he said with a shrug. He went on to explain that he wasn’t a fan of the show when he was growing up. Instead, he chose to listen ot WLAC, an R&B station. As a result, he had no burning desire to be part of WSM’s flagship show.

When a country legend and major influence on Williams passed, though, he was more than happy to take the stage to honor him.

Hank Williams Jr. Pays Tribute to Waylon Jennings

The February 16, 2002, Grand Ole Opry show honored Waylon Jennings. Just three days after his death, some of country music’s finest took the genre’s most hallowed stage to pay their respects.

According to The Tennessean, Porter Wagoner hosted the event. He and his band also took the stage to play a medley of Jennings’ biggest hits. Then, he turned things over to a guitar pull made up of Williams, Marty Stuart, and Travis Tritt. A fourth stool stood on the stage, leaving a place for Jennings.

Williams kicked things off with “The Eyes of Waylon.” Then, he and Tritt sang “The Conversation.” The trio also performed various highlights from Jennings’ discography, including “Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line,” “I’ve Always Been Crazy,” and “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.”

Featured Image by C Flanigan/FilmMagic