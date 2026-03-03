On This Day in 2002, We Said Goodbye to Songwriter Who Taught Us the Power of “Three Chords and the Truth” With Hits From Buck Owens and Patsy Cline

On this day (March 3) in 2002, Harlan Howard died from a heart attack in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 74. His career as a songwriter spanned six decades. During that time, he wrote or co-wrote thousands of songs. More than 100 of those songs became country hits. He also coined the phrase “three chords and the truth” to describe the ingredients for a good country song.

Howard grew up on a farm in Michigan and listened to the Grand Ole Opry every weekend. While he enjoyed the sounds of Ernest Tubb and other classic country artists, the lyrics captivated him. He quickly latched onto sad songs and those that told stories that felt real.

According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Howard would write down the lyrics to the songs played during Opry broadcasts. When he fell behind and missed lines, he finished the songs with lines he wrote. This early practice led to a long career of penning timeless country songs.

In 1955, Howard moved to Los Angeles, determined to make it as a songwriter. While there, he wrote and pitched songs while holding down a day job. He also met and became friends with artists like Buck Owens, Wynn Stewart, and Bobby Bare.

Three years later, Charlie Walker brought him his first major hit when “Pick Me Up on Your Way Down” went to No. 2. Later that year, Ray Price took “Heartaches by the Number” to No. 2 as well. Then, Guy Mitchell made the same song a No. 1 pop hit. At this point, Howard believed he was ready for the big leagues. As a result, he packed his things and moved to Nashville, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Harlan Howard Wrote Country Classics

Between the late 1950s and the 1990s, Harlan Howard consistently wrote hit songs that became classics. Patty Loveless went to No. 1 with “Blame It on Your Heart” in 1993. More than three decades earlier, in 1961, Patsy Cline took “I Fall to Pieces” to the top of the country chart.

Buck Owens also found consistent success with Harlan-penned singles. For instance, “Above and Beyond (The Call of Love),” “Excuse Me (I Think I’ve Got a Heartache),” “Foolin’ Around,” “Under the Influence of Love,” and “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail” were all hits for Owens. He and Howard co-wrote all of those songs except “Above and Beyond.”

The Judds, Waylon Jennings, Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton, Jim Reeves, and Reba McEntire are among the A-list country artists who have taken Harlan Howard-penned songs to the upper reaches of the charts.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images