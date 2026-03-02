Metallica Just Added Six Shows to Their 2026 Sphere Residency

Metallica has just announced that they will add six additional dates to their 2026 Life Burns Faster residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a social media post on Monday, the band’s account stated that due to “unbelievable demand,” there will be six new dates added. The specific dates are yet to be revealed. A fan club presale for the new dates will begin Wednesday, March 4 at 10AM PST. Sign up here to join.

Presales for the previously announced Life Burns Faster dates are already underway, with general onsale beginning Friday, March 6 via Ticketmaster. Keep an eye out for updates as the new dates are revealed, along with onsale dates and details. View the complete list of already-announced dates and find out how to get tickets below.

Metallica tickets, including sold-out Sphere dates, are available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Oct. 1 and 3: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.