On This Day in 2005, We Said Goodbye to the Pioneering Musician Whose Banned Instrumental Classic Planted the Seeds for Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, and Punk

On this day (November 5) in 2005, Link Wray died of heart failure in his Copenhagen, Denmark, home. Over the years, his music ventured into country, rockabilly, garage rock, and hard rock. He influenced countless artists, including Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Jimi Hendrix, and many more. However, many musicians who have never heard his work have built their sounds around his innovations.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wray made major contributions to the rock and roll world. Most importantly, he is credited with introducing the power chord. These simplified chords, comprised of the root and fifth notes of a scale, are the backbone of many forms of rock, including punk, heavy metal, and hard rock. Additionally, Wray was one of the first musicians to incorporate fuzz or distortion into his guitar tone. Decades before amplifier settings and pedals allowed for precisely controlled distortion, he poked holes in speakers, harnessing the buzz of the ruptured tone.

[RELATED: The Fascinating Story Behind the Only Instrumental Rock Song Ever Banned From Radio]

Link Wray Rocked Too Hard for the Radio

In 1958, Link Wray & His Wray Men released “Rumble.” At the time, it was like nothing anyone had ever heard. The power chords, distorted sound, and use of tremolo made it stand out from the musical crowd. More than that, the song’s attitude was palpable. It was the sonic equivalent of a leather jacket, slicked-back hair, and a motorcycle.

“Rumble” was a slang term for a gang fight. At the same time, the song sounded aggressive. As a result, the instrumental was banned by many radio stations. DJs and station managers believed that the song glorified juvenile delinquency. However, it still reached No. 1 on the Hot 100. More importantly, it inspired several highly influential artists.

According to an essay penned by David Fricke for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jimmy Page credited Wray and, more specifically, “Rumble” with shaping Led Zeppelin’s sound. Iggy Pop of the pioneering band The Stooges recalled hearing the song for the first time while in college. “I left school emotionally at that point,” he said.

Pete Townshend of The Who once met Wray at a New York recording studio. He bowed to the legendary guitarist, “If it hadn’t been for Link Wray and ‘Rumble,’ I never would have picked up a guitar,” Townshend said.

Featured Image by David Warner Ellis/Redferns