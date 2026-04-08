On This Day in 2006, The Rolling Stones Finally Played China After Long-Term Exclusion (Minus These Five Iconic Songs)

While a rock ‘n’ roll tidal wave splashed across the globe in the latter half of the 20th century, governmental censorship kept China virtually bone-dry. Western musical acts weren’t allowed to perform in China until the mid-1980s, with Wham! being the first. But rowdier acts like The Rolling Stones were a long, long way from securing that same opportunity. Eighteen years away, to be exact.

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The Stones finally got their chance to perform in China in 2003. But an outbreak of a respiratory virus put the concert on hold. During this time, there were talks about the potential censorship of the iconic rock band’s set. But after the 2003 cancellation, Jagger hoped that the issue would be dropped and they could proceed as normal when they finally scheduled a new China date for April 2006.

Even he knew that was wishful thinking, though. “We didn’t expect to come to China and not be censored,” Jagger said in a 2006 news conference, per TODAY. “Fortunately, we have 400 more songs that we can play. So, it’s not really an issue.”

The Rolling Stones Made Their China Debut in 2006

Three years after their first China appearance was cancelled, The Rolling Stones returned to perform in Shanghai on April 8, 2006. The Chinese government forbade the band from performing five iconic cuts, largely due to their sexually suggestive nature. These included “Brown Sugar” (which, to be fair, is one that even The Stones can agree on not performing), “Honky Tonk Woman”, “Beast Of Burden”, “Let’s Spend The Night Together”, and “Rough Justice”.

Most Stones fans couldn’t imagine seeing them in person and not hearing “Honky Tonk Woman” or “Beast Of Burden”. Still, the concert went off without a hitch—mostly. As reported by The New York Times, there was a certain element of unfamiliarity amongst the Shanghai crowd. This, of course, is an expected consequence of censoring The Stones’ music at its prime in the 1960s and 70s.

By the time they finally made it to China, the band was more of a historical symbol than a fresh, high-demand billing. Under different circumstances, the 50- and 60-year-old attendees would know The Stones’ music more than the younger crowd. But in this case, both generations were new to discovering the rock band’s legacy.

As for the censorship aspect of the concert, Jagger willingly played along, but not before offering a tongue-in-cheek quip to the press. “I’m pleased that the Ministry of Culture is protecting the morals of the expat bankers and their girlfriends that are going to be coming,” the singer cheekily said.

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