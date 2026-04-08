On This Day in 1985, We Said Goodbye to the Man Who Gave Us One of the Best-Selling Christmas Tunes Ever

You better watch out / You better not cry / You better not pout / I’m tellin’ you why. So begins the Yuletide classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”, one of the most instantly recognizable Christmas songs of all time. Everyone from Bing Crosby to Bruce Springsteen has put their spin on this holiday favorite, which warns children to be on their best behavior, lest Ol’ St. Nick skip over their house on Dec. 24. Composed in 1934 by J Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie, “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” still ranks among the best-selling songs of all time nearly a century later. Coots, who died on this day (April 8) in 1985 at age 87, composed more than 700 songs and a dozen Broadway shows throughout his prodigious career.

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Born May 2, 1897, in Brooklyn, New York, John Frederick Coots initially planned to make a career in banking on Wall Street. However, in 1914, he heard a professional music plugger in a music shop selling new songs. That’s when Coots, who had grown up playing the piano, decided to switch careers.

After landing a job as a pianist and stock boy in a music shop, J. Fred Coots published his first song, “Mr. Ford You’ve Got The Right Idea,” in 1916. Soon, he transitioned to vaudeville, playing the piano and writing songs for performers like Sophie Tucker.

In 1922, Coots wrote the music for a Broadway show called Sally, Irene, and Mary with lyrics by Raymond Klages. His other Broadway work included Artists and Models of 1924 and 1925 and Sons o’ Guns in 1929. At that point, Coots left New York City behind for Los Angeles.

J. Fred Coots’ Publisher Dismissed His Biggest His as “A Kid Song”

In 1934, J. Fred Coots’ fellow Tin Pan Alley collaborator, Haven Gillespie, brought him the lyrics to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”. Within 10 minutes, Coots had the melody down. He brought the song to his publisher, Leo Feist, who liked what he heard but dismissed it as a “kid song”.

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Prominent 1930s entertainer Eddie Cantor debuted “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” on his radio show. Within 24 hours, it had sold more than 30,000 copies.

Coots’ other career highlights include “Precious Little Thing Called Love”, I Still Get A Thrill (Thinking Of You)”, “Love Letters In the Sand”, and more. At age 87, he died in a New York City hospital after a lengthy illness on April 8, 1985.

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