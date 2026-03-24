On This Day in 2008, We Lost the “Fifth Beatle” Who Kept the Fab Four’s Music Empire Running for Almost Four Decades

Neil Aspinall’s name is not one commonly heard when talking about the purported “fifth” Beatles that were close to the Fab Four. Many consider the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, to be a fifth Beatle. Others consider producer George Martin and collaborator Billy Preston to be fifth Beatles.

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However, Aspinall played an important role in The Beatles’ rise to fame and subsequent management of their legacy after they disbanded in 1970. And Aspinall passed away on this day, March 24, 2008, at the age of 66. Let’s look back at the legacy of one of the movers and shakers who helped make The Beatles the biggest band of the 20th century.

Remembering Neil Aspinall’s Work in the Wake of The Beatles’ Breakup

Neil Aspinall was born on October 13, 1941, in Prestatyn, Wales. Shortly after the early iteration of The Beatles formed, Aspinall formed a friendship with original Beatle Pete Best. Once the band started to get more successful, traveling by bus to gigs was no longer doable.

So, they contracted the help of Aspinall and hired him as a part-time road manager. He would drive a grey Commer van and take the band around town from gig to gig.

Aspinall was there when the band fired Best, when they hired Ringo Starr, when they blew up into massive fame, and when they inevitably broke up. His dedication to The Beatles was really something to behold. In the early years, he would work closely with Brian Epstein and relay information about concerts to the band.

Eventually, Aspinall would be given the role of the band’s personal assistant. He would drive them to concerts, source photographs for their album covers, and stand in for them in rehearsals if one of them was sick. He did it all, including making a few minor musical contributions to songs like “Within You Without You” and “Yellow Submarine”.

In 1967, following the death of Brian Epstein, Aspinall was hired to take over Apple Corps management the following year. The job had been given to him mere months after it had been founded. He agreed, expecting the band to eventually find somebody else. Allen Klein was later hired to be The Beatles’ manager, and Aspinall was dismissed. He would later be reinstated after complaints from the band.

As the executive of Apple Corps, following the disbandment of The Beatles, Aspinall handled a number of legal affairs, including multiple suits against Allen Klein, Apple Computer, Inc., EMI, and others.

Neil Aspinall would pass away on March 24, 2008, after a battle with lung cancer. Few people were as dedicated to The Beatles as he was.

Photo by Smith/Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty Images