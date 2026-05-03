“I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way”: Carrie Underwood Discusses Her Family’s “Rewarding” Life on a Tennessee Farm

Carrie Underwood may get glam each week to serve as a judge on American Idol, but her home life is much more low-key.

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Speaking to Us Weekly, Underwood revealed what she loves about living on a Tennessee farm with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons.

“My goal is to just do as much as I can myself,” Underwood said of farm life. “I love it. It’s a challenge, and it’s frustrating, and it’s exciting, and it’s rewarding, and just all the things.”

That part of Underwood’s life, she said, is the “polar opposite” of her job on Idol.

“I’m like, Cinderella at the ball. I’m a princess, and it’s great. And then I come home, and I’m covered in dirt. I’m covered in poop,” she said. “… I’m cleaning up after everybody and barefoot in the kitchen. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Underwood previously spoke about how her life at home keeps her and her family grounded.

“I don’t bring work home with me,” Underwood said during an appearance on The View. “It is the opposite of what I do everywhere else. Being on stage and being at home, these are two different people pretty much. I love that.”

“They’ll come to shows and see me do what I do. I feel like they’re proud,” she continued of her sons. “But then mom makes dinner. I’m usually covered in dirt, or I have farm animals everywhere, or I’m covered in poop. Whatever it is. That’s mom.”

What to Know About Season 24 of American Idol

On the Idol side of things, the show recently hosted a Taylor Swift-themed night of competition. After the Top 7 performed, Brooks and Daniel Stallworth were sent home.

Meanwhile, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, and Chris Tungseth made it into the Top 5.

“I’m feeling so grateful and overwhelmed in a lot of ways,” Tungseth told Us Weekly. “… Everyone obviously has voted. It’s America’s vote. So to be in this position, all of us, we’re blown away.”

As for Underwood’s advice to the remaining contestants, she told On the Red Carpet, “You gotta take risks. You gotta leave it all on the stage. You gotta think about what kind of artist you want to be. And say your prayers!”

Next week, the remaining hopefuls will move on to the Class of 2006: Reunion episode. In that installment, Idol favorites from season 5 will return to the show.

Additionally, original judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul will appear as guest mentors, with the latter performer also sitting on the judges’ panel.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images