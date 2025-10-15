This $249 “Mystery Box” Could Land You a $1,299 Studio Mic

Plus, a Grand Prize that is worth so much more than the price of admission

If you've been shopping for a studio microphone—drop everything.

Warm Audio just announced a giveaway of sorts, exclusively on Reverb: a "Mystery Box" that guarantees a mic of greater value than what you pay ($249) and may include a mic of up to $1000 more ($1299).

Sound too good to be true? I know, right? But—I don't think it is... According to the listing, "you’ll receive one of Warm Audio’s most popular studio microphones, ranging from the Jr Series of streamlined studio classics ($299) all the way to our flagship WA-8000 ($1299), with the possibility of everything in between including our WA-87 R2 ($699) legendary studio vocal mic, to the WA-44 ($1199) classic ribbon mic, to a stereo pair of Fen-tone mics ($1299)."

Breaking It Down

Let's break that down. The minimum value you're going to get out of your Mystery Box is a $299 microphone. That's already a sweet deal (+$50 value). BUT you could also score a mic of much higher value.

Now, I don't know the volume of each microphone model shipped. If they shipped, say, 100 Jr Series mics and one pair of Fen-tones, one WA-8000, etc, the odds wouldn't be that great (but still not terrible!). But if they're shipping an even distribution of these models, then your odds of winning a much more valuable mic are pretty high. So I say, go for it! (Disclaimer: I do not claim to know the odds. But I do know for sure that 100% of entrants will win at least a $50 value.)

Wait—there's more(?!). ONE lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a box with every single mic from the Mystery Box lineup (13 total!). That is a value of $11,687—a veritable studio arsenal that would be the envy of any engineer.

What You Could Win

And now, the full list of Mystery Box-eligible microphones:

  • WA-8000 ($1299)
  • WA-44 ($1199)
  • WA-CX12 ($1199)
  • WA-47 ($999)
  • WA-67  ($999)
  • WA-251 ($899)
  • WA-84 Single - Nickel or Black ($399) 
  • WA-84 Stereo - Nickel or Black ($749)
  • WA-47F ($799)
  • Fen-tone Single ($699)
  • Fen-tone Stereo Pair ($1299)
  • WA-87 R2, Nickel or Black ($699)
  • WA-14 Single ($399)
  • WA-14 Stereo Pair ($799)
  • WA-47jr, Nickel or Black ($299)
  • WA-87jr, Nickel or Black ($299)

Warm Audio x Reverb Microphone Mystery Box

REVERB.COM

