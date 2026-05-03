Country Music’s Best New Female Act Performs “Probably the Best Cover of Ozzy Osbourne” You’ll Ever Hear

Avery Anna is having herself a historic year in her career. Just last May, she released her latest album, Let Go Letters, which consisted of notes from fans discussing their struggles. While a unique way of writing a song, Anna’s stardom continued to expand. And recently, she was presented the New Female Artist of the Year by the ACM Awards. Thrilled over her success in country music, Anna shocked fans when she decided to honor the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne with a cover of “No More Tears.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Since Ozzy passed away in July 2025, there have been more than enough tears from friends, family, and fans. With the icon leaving behind the persona of the Prince of Darkness, countless singers and musicians took a moment to offer their love and support for the Osbourne family. But when Anna stepped up to the mic during a performance, she jumped right into the heavy metal hit song.

Rising country music star Avery Anna performs probably the best cover of Ozzy Osbourne "No More Tears." pic.twitter.com/A4NMSGHlx2 — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) April 30, 2026

Gaining over 102,000 views, fans were stunned by the cover, writing, “Ozzy would get a big thrill out of this. I can see him now smiling from ear to ear.” Another person added, “That f**king ROCKS…..wow. Avery Anna on my playlist.” Covering a song from an icon like Ozzy might be stressful for some, but Anna felt right at home.

[RELATED: “I Can’t Believe This Is Real Life”: Sam Barber Surprises Avery Anna With ACM Award at Texas Festival]

Avery Anna Thanks Fans For ACM New Female Artist Of The Year Award

While gaining praise from her cover, some fans took issue with the performance. But not for Anna’s approach, but because the full cover wasn’t shared. “I want to hear the whole song. If she plays the whole lead part, I am definitely going to be impressed! Now that would rule.”

Although Anna remains focused on her career in country, the singer proved that her talents went far beyond a single genre.

As for her latest win at the ACM Awards, Anna was presented with the award during her show at Lone Star Smokeout. Overjoyed by the announcement, she said, “Thank you guys for rallying for me, supporting me and cheering me on. I thank God every day that I get to do this and that he put this passion on my heart.”

Eternally grateful for the support, Anna added, “I’m so grateful for people like you that show up for artists like me and embrace the things that we have to say. Thank you guys so much. This is such an honor.”

Whether crossing genres or connecting with fans through deeply personal music, Anna is proving she’s more than just a rising country star – she’s an artist unafraid to take risks and honor legends like Ozzy in her own way.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)