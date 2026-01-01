On This Day in 2009, We Lost the Hall of Fame Steel Guitarist Who Played With Patsy Cline and Willie Nelson

Walter Haynes, the prolific session musician who gained a reputation as “Patsy Cline’s steel guitar player,” died on this day (Jan 1.) in 2009. He was 80 years old and living in Bullard, Texas, according to his obituary.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born December 14, 1928, in Kingsport, Tennessee, Haynes headed to Nashville at age 18 to hone his skills on the fiddle and steel guitar at the Grand Ole Opry. Spending 13 years as a staff musician at the venerated institution, country legend “Little Jimmy” Dickens eventually hired him as part of his touring band.

This sparked an illustrious nearly five-decade career that saw him accompany a laundry list of country music greats, including both Hank Williams, Sr. and Jr., Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, The Oak Ridge Boys, Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers, Barbara Mandrell, Emmylou Harris, Ricky Skaggs, Mel Tillis, and Bill Anderson.

Additionally, Haynes was an integral part of Patsy Cline’s signature hit “Crazy.” He would also join in on her Opry and TV appearances.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1961, Patsy Cline Recorded “Crazy”—the Biggest Hit of Her Tragically Short Career]

Walter Haynes’ Legacy Went Beyond Session Work

While best known for his musical talents, Walter Haynes excelled at most aspects of the country music industry. While at Decca Records, he worked with artists like Marty Robbins, Jeanne Pruett, Cal Smith, and Jeannie Seeley. In 1973, he produced Pruett’s first No. 1 country music hit, “Satin Sheets.”

That same year, he had another No. 1 hit on his hands, Smith’s “The Lord Knows I’m Drinking.” Haynes produced a second Cal Smith chart-topper with 1974’s “Country Bumpkin,” which earned Song of the Year honors from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

He worked his way up to vice-president at MCA Records, producing artists like Bill Monroe, the “Father of Bluegrass,” for 13 years. Working as a consultant for IBC Records after leaving MCA, Haynes also penned a number of songs, including Del Reeves’ chart-topping 1965 single “Girl on the Billboard.”

Haynes continued to share his passion until the very end, teaching steel guitar, guitar, fiddle, and Dobro lessons in Bullard at the time of his death.

Featured image courtesy of Facebook