On This Day in 2010, We Said Goodbye to “Mister Country”—the Ex-Husband of June Carter Who Dominated the Charts in the 1950s

On this day (January 16) in 2010, Carl Smith, also known as Mr. Country, died on his 500-acre Franklin, Tennessee, horse farm at the age of 82. He was one of the most successful country artists in the 1950s, charting dozens of hits. He remained successful and popular for decades, launching at least one hit nearly every year. Smith was also married to June Carter for a short time in the 1950s.

Born in Maynardville, Tennessee, Smith started his career on the Knoxville-based radio station WROL when he was still a teenager. He mostly sang and played guitar, but would occasionally play bass. In his early twenties, he bounced around the Southeast until he landed back at WROL.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, dobro player Speedy Krise recorded Smith singing and sent the tape to Troy Martin, a talent scout for Columbia Records producer Don Law. Martin was impressed and got Smith an audition with WSM in Nashville, the home of The Grand Ole Opry.

WSM gave Smith a morning show and allowed him to perform on the Opry once or twice a month. During this time, he became friends with the likes of Hank Williams and Ernest Tubb. The veteran musician helped nurture his career. Before long, he was releasing hit singles and making a name for himself.

Carl Smith Finds Consistent Success

Carl Smith’s first two singles, released in 1950, failed to chart. He came back the next year with “Let’s Live a Little,” the lead single from his debut LP. It peaked at No. 2 and kicked off a long line of hits. He didn’t miss the top 40 with a single again until 1965.

A year after he found his first hit single, Smith married June Carter. Their marriage lasted four years. They both went on to find long and loving marriages. Carter famously married Johnny Cash, and they were together for the rest of their lives. Smith married Goldie Hill, and they stayed together until she died in 2005.

Carl Smith notched a total of 30 top-10 hits. Five of those reached No. 1.

