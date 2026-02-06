On This Day in 2011, the Classic Rock World Lost One of Its Greatest Guitarists and Singers Who Played in Skid Row, Thin Lizzy, and Colosseum II

Some guitarists and singers out there really steal the show in their respective rock bands. Others bring quiet talent to every outfit they grace. Gary Moore was the kind of singer and guitarist that brought the later. He wasn’t flashy, he didn’t snatch up all the attention. But he certainly made each and every group he was part of better. He was a member of some of the most memorable rock bands of all time, from Skid Row to Thin Lizzy to Colosseum II, among others.

Gary Moore passed on this day, February 6, 2011, at the age of 58. Let’s celebrate his contributions to classic rock history, shall we?

Robert William Gary Moore was born on April 4, 1952. He began performing music young, and famously performed with a showband that he father organized as a child. His father also purchased him his first guitar when he was 10 years old.

The famously left-handed guitarist learned to play his instrument right-handed. And by the time he was a teenager, he had formed his first band, The Beat Boys. He would later join several rock bands before breaking through with the blues rock outfit Skid Row (not to be confused with the heavy metal band Skid Row, who interestingly bought the rights to the name for $35,000 from Moore).

The Legacy of Gary Moore

Gary Moore joined Skid Row after moving to Dublin. The band was formed by Phil Lynott, who had become friends with Moore and shared a bedsit with him in Dublin. Interestingly enough, Lynott was booted from his own band by their bassist, who had taken over as singer. After supporting Skid Row for two albums, Moore eventually left the outfit to pursue his solo career.

However, after leaving Skid Row, Lynott formed the now-legendary Irish rock band Thin Lizzy. Moore was recruited to help finish the band’s tour in 1974. He left soon after, not happy about the booze-heavy rock star lifestyle. However, he would rejoin the band for a tour of the US in 1977. After Lynott’s passing in 1986, Moore and the other members of Thin Lizzy would reunite for a performance that year.

Moore also enjoyed an eclectic solo career that spanned 18 albums and genres like blues, rock, and jazz music. In 1975, he also joined the jazz fusion outfit Colosseum II.

Gary Moore passed on February 6, 2011, at the age of 58 following a heart attack. He died in his sleep while vacationing in Spain. His work in blues rock and heavy metal won’t soon be forgotten.

