3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1988 We Still Stan

If you were to stop 1,000 people in the street and ask them about the greatest rock years in music history, few if any would mention 1988 at the top of their list. Instead, other years like 1968 or 1973 might leap quickly to mind. But 1988 boasted some choice rockers.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to showcase three big-time rock award winners from 1988 that still totally impress fans today. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1988 we still absolutely stan.

Paul Simon

There are many trophies given out during the Grammy Awards. But the one that fans and musicians often look forward to most is the big one—Record of the Year. And in 1988 it was a familiar name who took home that coveted recognition. Indeed, Paul Simon won the award for his song “Graceland”, what with its crisp sounds, flowing basslines and Simon’s crisp, clear, and buoyant voice. It was the only Grammy that Simon won in 1988—but it was a good one!

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most highly regarded rockers in history. His live shows are the things of lore—sometimes they would stretch two, three, four hours at once. Whether he’s singing about being born in the U.S.A., or dancing in the dark or being on fire, Springsteen knows how to connect with an audience. And in 1988, he won yet another award for that talent, taking home Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo, for his tune, “Tunnel Of Love”.

Bill Withers

Bill Withers. What can you say about the artist? He wrote some of the best and tightest songs ever. He had such touch, such brilliant lyricism, and such a poignant sense of artistry. For those skills, Withers won the Grammy Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Song in 1989 for his all-time track, “Lean On Me”. Yes, there are many trophies handed out at the Grammy Awards for songs popular in the moment. But few tracks last like those written by Withers, like his classic “Lean On Me”.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns