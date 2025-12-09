On This Day in 2016, One of the Greatest Rock Bands of All Time Climbed Back to No. 1 After a 22-Year Drought

Every person or entity in the entertainment business has its peak. It’s a fact, and most people believe that once a person or entity reaches that peak, there is nowhere to go but down. That is true, but sometimes entertainers decide not to stop after reaching one peak. Instead, they climb back down the mountain, regroup, plan, and go again. Well, that is seemingly what The Rolling Stones did, because on this day, December 9, 2016, they went back to No. 1 after 22 years without a No. 1 album.

The Rolling Stones have never given up on their chase for greatness. Now, they’ve certainly already acquired it, and had they quit at their height in the 1970s, people would still probably view them as one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time. However, needless to say, they didn’t quite, and their resilience paid off, as the band scored their first No. 1 album in 22 years with their 23rd studio album, Blue & Lonesome.

The Rolling Stones Played the Waiting Game

Prior to the success of Blue & Lonesome, The Rolling Stones’ last No. 1 album on the United Kingdom albums chart was Voodoo Lounge. Released in 1994, The Stones’ 20th studio album debuted at No. 1 on the UK albums chart. Furthermore, it also graced the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200. The album was a smashing success and demonstrated to the world that The Rolling Stones still possessed the notoriety and talent to compete with the younger acts of the new generation.

The general faith in The Rolling Stones as a major musical force probably wavered a bit in those 22 years without a No. 1 album. Although The Rolling Stones showed the world that this potential doubt was a mistake, because they proved once again that they still had it. Released in 2016, Blue & Lonesome peaked at No. 1 on the UK albums chart and at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. On the UK albums chart, this album is one of the 14 No. 1 albums by The Stones.

Having 14 No. 1 albums on the chart is impressive as is, and when it comes to Blue & Lonesome, the arguably most impressive factor is that all of the band members were in their 70s and late 60s when they created it. So, do bands have their peaks? Yes, but The Rolling Stones have never settled for climbing one, and this album is a testament to just that.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images