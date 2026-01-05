On This Day in 2019, the World Lost the Songwriter Who Penned Hits for Johnny Paycheck, George Strait, and Gene Watson

On this day (January 5) in 2019, songwriter Phil Thomas died from cancer at the age of 74. His career as a songsmith stretched from the 1970s into the 2000s. Artists who recorded his songs include George Strait, Randy Travis, Gene Watson, and Mel McDaniel. Thomas also wrote “Colorado Kool-Aid,” which became one of Johnny Paycheck’s signature songs.

Thomas’ career almost went a different direction. In college, he was a starting quarterback for Oklahoma State and Mississippi State. He was scouted by the Washington Redskins and almost went to the NFL. Instead, though, he became a high school football coach. Then, his passion for storytelling led him to songwriting. According to Music Row, he signed a publishing deal with Bill Hall in the late 1970s and started penning some of the most memorable songs in country music.

A Look at Songs Penned by Phil Thomas

Songs penned by Phil Thomas became hit singles, B-sides, and album cuts from some of country music’s biggest stars. For instance, he wrote “Colorado Kool-Aid,” which became the B-side to Johnny Paycheck’s 1977 No. 1 single “Take This Job and Shove It.” The B-side also charted, peaking at No. 50. The next year, Paycheck had a top 20 hit with “Georgia in a Jug.” Thomas penned the B-side, “Me and the I.R.S.,” which peaked at No. 33 on the country chart.

One of Thomas’ biggest successes as a songwriter came in 1983. Gene Watson took “Drinkin’ My Way Back Home” to No. 10 on the country chart.

Thomas’ songs also appeared on successful albums. For instance, he penned “Baby Your Baby,” which was recorded by George Strait for the Pure Country soundtrack. Alabama recorded “Fireworks” for their 1985 album 40-Hour Week. Randy Travis recorded a pair of Thomas’ songs. “My Heart Cracked” appeared on his debut album, Storms of Life. “Anything” appeared on Always and Forever.

