Ella Langley, John Morgan, and More Set to Perform at CRS’ New Faces of Country Music Show

This show is not to be missed! Country Radio Broadcasters has unveiled the lineup for their 2026 New Faces of Country Music show, and it’s stacked.

Kelsey Hart, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, John Morgan, Meghan Patrick, and Josh Ross are all scheduled to perform at the show. The concert will take place during Country Radio Seminar 2026.

The Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital jointly put on the seminar, which will be held at the Omni Nashville Hotel from March 18 to 20.

Each year, country music employees across the country nominate artists to nab the honor. Rising artists who are chosen have displayed promising success in his or her career.

Drew Baldridge, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Zach Top, and Warren Zeiders made up the 2025 class, while George Birge, Dillion Carmichael, Corey Kent, Megan Moroney, and Conner Smith did so in 2024.

What to Know About the New Faces of Country Music

The selections this year certainly make sense.

Hart has penned songs for artists including Jake Owen and Trace Adkins. He’s also amassed 45 million streams with his own songs, which include hits like “Life With You.”

Langley, meanwhile, scored a No. 1 hit and a CMA Award thanks to her and Riley Green’s track, “You Look Like You Love Me.” She also opened for Morgan Wallen on his stadium tour.

With his debut single “Love You Again,” Matthew broke the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. He hasn’t slowed down since. Matthew has continued putting out music and has opened for Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

As for Morgan, he’s both performed with Aldean and penned songs for the superstar. Additionally, he has established himself as an artist in his own right with tracks like “Coldest Beer in Town” and “Man of Few Words.”

Then there’s Patrick, a Canada native who snagged a place in the CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2025. She’s had multiple Top 10 singles and has received many awards in her native country.

Lastly, over the course of Ross’ career, he’s earned RIAA Gold Certification with his power ballad, “Trouble,” won a Juno Award, and released his debut LP, Later Tonight. He has over 1 billion streams to his name, as well as tours with Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA