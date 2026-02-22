On This Day in 2024, We Lost the Stockbroker Who Played Piano for The Beatles Before They Were The Beatles

Before Beatlemania swept the world, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison were just three kids trying to make it in music. Lennon was just 16 years old when he formed the Quarrymen, a skiffle group comprised of his school friends, in 1956. Bassist Paul McCartney came aboard the following year when he and Lennon met at a gig, and George Harrison later joined on guitar at McCartney’s recommendation. In February 1958, the Quarrymen added pianist John “Duff” Lowe—another friend of McCartney’s—to the mix. Although Lowe, who died two years ago on this day (Feb. 22) in 2024, didn’t make music a lifelong career, he still remains an integral part of the Beatles’ early history.

In 1953, John “Duff” Lowe met Paul McCartney during a choral audition at Liverpool Cathedral in 1953, when they were mere boys of 11. Reconnecting later that year when they both attended the Liverpool Institute Grammar School, their friendship grew. Five years later, McCartney invited Lowe to join the Quarrymen.

Lowe played with the Quarrymen for just under a year, recording two tracks—”That’ll Be the Day” and “In Spite of All the Danger”—at Percy Phillips’ home studio in Liverpool. Holding onto that record for 23 years, Lowe eventually sold it to McCartney in 1981.

After leaving the Quarrymen, he played piano in a band called Hobo Rick & the City Slickers, headed by Ricky Tomlinson, now a well-known British comedic actor. However, his primary career had nothing to do with music. Lowe got a job as a stockbroker with a Liverpool firm, although he still frequented the Cavern Club, known today as the birthplace of the Beatles. During one visit, he ran into John Lennon, who quipped to a friend, “This is Duff. He breaks stock.”

After a couple of years, Lowe grew tired of “breaking stock” and switched to banking instead. After working as banking hall manager for Hill Samuel Bank in Bristol, he opened his own financial services company in 1980. Lowe continued to work in finance until his retirement in 2007, still moonlighting as an equity release adviser afterwards.

John “Duff Lowe” died on Feb. 22, 2024, at 81 years old.

