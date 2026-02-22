How Blake Shelton’s Absence from Season 29 of ‘The Voice’ Changed the Show

Blake Shelton isn’t on The Voice season 29, and that will have a big impact on the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

At a press junket ahead of the show’s Feb. 23 season premiere, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine explained what life was like on The Voice without Shelton.

“It was even, which it usually is not,” Clarkson said of different musical styles being spread out amongst all three teams.

“And we all had a chance at country,” she added of the genre that Shelton typically dominates, before quipping, “Hi Blake!”

“Hi, Blake! You’re stupid!” Levine chimed in of his long-time frenemy. “Hey, stupid Blake!”

A more cool-headed Legend went on to explain, “In the absence of the cowboy, it made it so the country [artists] were more evenly distributed.”

What to Expect from Season 29 of The Voice

Season 29 being Shelton-less isn’t the only change. Rather, the upcoming season of the show is the first to feature three coaches instead of four.

“I love it, I love it so much. There’s not a fourth person all the way down there,” Levine said of the change. “I think the rapport is better because we all know each other obviously, so that helps, but the flow of everything is so much easier. It feels like less of an assembly line, [and more] kind of hanging out on weird chairs.”

The season’s three competing coaches are all former Voice winners. Clarkson is the winningest coach of the season with four past wins. Levine isn’t far behind with three wins under his belt. As for Legend, he came out victorious once, on season 16.

Given all that success, the latest installment of the series is titled The Voice: Battle of Champions.

“We’re so comfortable with each other, and the whole vibe has been just super comfortable the whole time,” Legend said. “Everybody’s super good, everybody’s really good at coaching, good at pitching, good at convincing people to come to their team. Every aspect of the show, the level of competition is elevated.”

Season 29 of The Voice will premiere Feb. 23 on NBC.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG