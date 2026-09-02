One Way Underrated Track From Each of The Band’s First 4 Albums

You could make a pretty good case that every one of the songs from The Band’s first four albums was underrated. After all, they never found much traction with their songs on pop radio. As a result, many people are unaware of even some of their most popular tracks.

We’re digging even deeper for this list, beyond most anthologies or greatest hits collections of The Band’s work. Here’s one song each from their first four albums that you should know if you don’t already.

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“We Can Talk” from ‘Music From Big Pink’

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Music From Big Pink wowed critics and other musicians with not just the originality of the material but also the interplay between the musicians. “We Can Talk” shows off both of these qualities. In terms of the players, Garth Hudson steps forward with some of the chirpiest organ notes you’ve ever heard. Levon Helm also stands out with his unique drum patterns, including a stutter-stepping beat in the verses that subtly segues into a funky shuffle in the bridge. Richard Manuel wrote the song, which effortlessly glides into gospel territory without feeling too beholden to it. It’s too bad that Manuel didn’t write as much in subsequent years, or else we might have ended up with more gems like this.

“Rockin’ Chair” from ‘The Band’

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The Band album includes many of the songs on which this quintet’s legacy was built. But you really can’t go wrong with any of the tracks on this perfect record. Choosing from among the lesser-known tracks was no easy feat. We went with “Rockin’ Chair”, which epitomizes the group’s unique approach to the culture at large. Most rock bands circa 1969 would never think of writing a song celebrating members of an older generation. Robbie Robertson conjures a tale of two men returning from sea to live out their final years in relative calm. The instrumental touches are subtle but lovely, while the vocal harmonies will make you smile and break your heart all at once.

“All La Glory” from ‘Stage Fright’

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Stage Fright, more than the first two Band albums, hints at disquiet and tumult. In some cases, the group was referencing their own struggles, as in songs like the title track and “The Shape I’m In”. Other tracks like “Just Another Whistle Stop” and “The Rumor” looked outward at societal malaise. Tucked in the middle of all that is the far more benign “All La Glory”. Here’s a rare Band song with no vocal harmonies, which makes complete sense when you hear the utterly charming lead performance by Levon Helm. Helm sings the lullaby as if he’d break the spell if he hit a bum note. Luckily, he doesn’t. And even if he did, Garth Hudson’s swaddling keyboards would break any fall.

“The River Hymn” from ‘Cahoots’

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Most Band aficionados would tell you that Cahoots was a major letdown. With some notable exceptions, the album seemed bereft of the inspiration that marked the first three LPs. Blame it on the group members running out of steam after keeping a furious pace. Or mark it down to the simple notion that they just didn’t come up with enough memorable songs. At the very least, “The River Hymn” sends the album out on a glorious note. While Levon Helm sings lead, there are also ample opportunities for Richard Manuel and Rick Danko to give vocal support. It’s a gospel song to nature, the kind of delicate musical sleight of hand that these guys mastered during their time together.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)