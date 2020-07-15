Online Festival of Gospel Music Launches on Show4me

Show4me Music Interaction Network, an online platform for musicians, music pros and fans, has partnered up with One Nation Under God label to host an online festival of gospel music. Over the course of seven days, seven award-winning gospel musicians will perform a series of online concerts like this one.

Each show is a crowdfunding-based event, meaning that there’s a minimum budget that has to be met with ticket sales for the show to proceed. All events will be broadcast using Show4me’s ticketed online show feature that has been introduced in April 2020.

The shows will take place daily at 7 PM EDT throughout July 27 to August 2, 2020. Each artist will perform one show. The show stars are 2018 Rhythm of Gospel Award recipient Ree, Calandra Gantt, Founder/CEO of SAVE Productions Valencia Brown, rapper Son of Faith, Clyde J, Donny Pomerlee and reggae musician Chief Apostle.

More information about individual shows and tickets:

July 27: Clyde J concert/ July 28: Ree concert/ July 29: Chief Apostle concert/ July 30: Son of Faith concert/ July 31: Donny Pomerlee concert/ August 1: Valencia Brown concert/ August 2: Calandra Gantt concert

Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans and music professionals. It offers a collection of tools to run a solid music business via subscription earnings, music sales and concert tickets. Show4me started in 2015 as a concert crowdfunding tool and has since expanded into a full-blown network. It’s currently working on adding new features to be presented later in the year, including a mobile app for fans.