Our 5 Favorite Moments from Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

There was a football game during the Rihanna concert Sunday night (Feb. 12) … Weird.

The star graced the LVII Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with her first live performance in years, giving many something to talk about in the coming days.

Here were our five favorite moments.

1. The Setlist

“Bitch better have my money,” echoed through State Farm Stadium as the icon kicked off her career-spanning performance. Drenched in red, she went into a medley of “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights.” A rock band came on stage in time for a snippet of “Run This Town” and “Umbrella” as Rihanna was lifted into the sky on a platform.

2. The Choreography

Flanked by dozens, and we mean dozens, of all-white-clad backup dancers, Rihanna did not miss a beat in the choreography. Actually, no one missed a beat. Several dancers were being lifted up and down on risers, several were tearing it up on the field, the rest were keeping in step with the star, and everyone seemed to be in sync—arguably the most impressive moment of the show.

3. The Makeup Check

Yes – the Fenty queen did a makeup check mid-performance, holding up a compact mirror to touch up her look. Flawless.

4. The Attitude

The heights, the fireworks, the dance moves, nothing compares to the Rihanna-ness that the artist brought to the performance. She was playful, cheeky, and so confident throughout. With knowing looks into the camera and the occasional crotch grab here and there, she lived up to her brand as “bad gal RiRi.”

5. The Speculation

Maybe the biggest moment of her performance was at the very beginning, so smooth if you blinked you would have missed it. With the stroke of her belly, Rihanna sparks pregnancy rumors with baby No. 2. The internet went wild with speculation about whether or not the superstar was with child. Rihanna has not officially announced anything.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images