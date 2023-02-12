Watch: Chris Stapleton Wows with National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII

Chris Stapleton wowed with his performance of the national anthem just before the Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday (Feb. 12).

Clad in dark sunglasses, the eight-time Grammy Award winner stunned the crowd at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium with a soulful rendition of the anthem. His goosebump-inducing performance – tinged in light blues and a deep patriotism – was one for the books.

The performance footage flashed from Stapleton to military members and panned to reveal tears springing from the eyes of the footballers on the sidelines.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Stapleton was part of a pregame lineup that also featured performances of the striking “America the Beautiful” from Babyface, and the all-powerful “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Sheryl Lee Ralph. Rihanna is the headliner for the evening’s Halftime Show.

The powerhouse vocalist-guitarist most recently wowed audiences at the Grammys Award last Sunday (Feb. 5), joining Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for an all-star tribute to Motown. Stapleton lent his chops to Wonder’s 1973 hit “Higher Ground” and played throughout Robinson’s performance.

Stapleton also just announced the extension his All-American Road Show. The 2023 tour is set to kick off on April 26 in El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center. The trek will wrap on August 25 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. See a list of upcoming tour dates below.

April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)