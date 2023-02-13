Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Internet Speculation Following Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky became parents together earlier last year in May 2022. And now after a flurry of internet speculation following her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday (February 12), Rihanna has confirmed to People magazine that she is indeed pregnant.

The artist, dressed head-to-toe in red, performed during the big game and at one point rubbed her belly, seemingly to alert the millions of onlooking fans that she was, indeed, pregnant for the second time in a matter of months.

The 34-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist wowed fans in Arizona, showing a baby bump.

The 33-year-old Rocky was reportedly giddy on the sidelines during her performance.

It was around this time last year that Rihanna revealed she was pregnant—officially January 2022.

A source then told People, “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

The iconic singer and Billionaire businesswoman posted “#2” on Instagram, confirming on social media that child No. 2 is on the way.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images