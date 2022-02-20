Top 10 Rihanna Songs

Happy birthday to Rihanna today (February 20). The singer and mogul turns 34.

Rihanna, who recently announced that she was pregnant, has done quite a bit in a short time, from becoming a world-renowned singer, businesswoman, makeup entrepreneur, and much more, Rihanna is an example for us all.

To celebrate the life and career of the artist, we wanted to highlight her Top 10 songs. So, without further ado, let’s all wish Rihanna a very happy birthday by singing her classic hits.

10. “Stay”

9. “S&M”

8. “Diamonds”

7. “What’s My Name”

6. “Man Down”

5. “Rude Boy”

4. “We Found Love”

3. “Love On The Brain”

2. “Work”

1. “Umbrella”

Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images