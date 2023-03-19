Rihanna Sends Gift to Senior Center That Recreated Her Super Bowl Performance

After a group of senior citizens went viral for their reenactment of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance, the singer herself has given her seal of approval.

Following Rihanna’s set at Super Bowl XLIX where she performed a medley of her hits that became the second most-watched halftime show in history, a group of women at the Arcadia Senior Living center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, went viral with their routine to “Rude Boy,” which drew more than 35 million views on Tik Tok.

The video features several women dressed in all-white outfits, with one of them opening the performance by blowing a kiss to the camera as the rest part ways to reveal a woman in the back of the line wearing a red ensemble like Rihanna, turning to the camera with a microphone in hand, singing and dancing to the lyrics.

When Ri Ri herself got word of the video, she sent the senior center a bouquet of white roses and some words of encouragement. “You Ladies Dance Was Amazing,” she wrote on a card signed by Rihanna and Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z that Rihanna is signed to for management. “The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered!” Arcadia Senior Living shared in a Facebook post.

“I was just thrilled about the flowers. They are beautiful,” Sue Evans, the dancer at the start of the video who blows a kiss to the camera, shared with The Courier Journal. “I just appreciate it so much and it makes me feel good that they really thought enough about what we did that they wanted to respond in that way.

“It’s good to let people know…we can still have fun,” she adds. “We’re still alive. We’re still moving around.”

The ladies recently did another Tik Tok dance to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

