Local organizers of the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival are pleased to announce that the previously scheduled festival that was postponed to April 29 – May 2, 2021 due to COVID-19, will go virtual starting Thursday, April 30th on the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqTB0RJODjGsp-mmHeuVsVQ/featured. You can also access it via their website homepage under www.palmcoastsongwritersfestival.com

“While we had to postpone the annual Palm Coast Songwriters Festival with 27 HIT Songwriters to next year due to the current crisis, we want to give everyone the opportunity to have a positive mental break from it all and sit back and enjoy what we are about to bring to you,” said Garry Lubi, PCSF Chair. “At the same time we want to recognize our songwriters who have been impacted financially by the loss of Songwriters Festivals and other gigs by introducing our “Tip Jar”. If you are able to give, our songwriters appreciate it, and if you are not due to the impacts of recent events, we understand and hope you still find great enjoyment from our Online Video Songwriters Festival,” added Garry.

The schedule will be similar to the in-person festival schedule (see below, or, click “Schedule” tab on the website). While not all of our writers are able to participate for the virtual event, you will find many enjoyable writers that were scheduled, plus some alumni writers from prior years. There will be a rollout of writers on Thursday night, followed by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday based on the prior schedule. It will provide the viewer the opportunity to watch a part each day, or watch the entire group of videos all at once, on a schedule that works for them.

We encourage you to check out our writers list and their bio’s that include cumulatively over 100 #1 HITS.

For more information, visit www.PalmCoastSongwritersFestival.com, and connect with the Festival at PalmCoastSongFest on Facebook, PalmCoastSongFest on Instagram, and @PalmCoastFest on Twitter.

Thursday 5:30 to 7:30 pm: FREE KICK-OFF SHOW

Hidden Treasures Raw Bar & Grill (Flagler Beach FL) – Hosted by Thom Shepherd & Coley McCabe Shepherd – 5:30 Jesse Rice – 6:30 Paul Overstreet

7:30 to 9:30 pm: FREE KICK-OFF SHOW

Moonrise Brewery (European Village – Palm Coast FL) – Hosted by Anthony Smith – 7:30 Sarah Beth Terry & J.R. Ward – 8:30 Ira Dean & Trent Tomlinson

Friday 6:00 to 10:00 pm: – Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater – 6:00 Brett Jones & Casey Beathard – 7:30 Thom Shepherd & Coley McCabe-Shepherd – 8:35 Bobby Pinson & Kelley Lovelace

Saturday 11:00 am to 1:00 pm: – Bloody Mary Brunch Bash at Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill: Featuring Tyler Reeve along with Kylie Sackley and friends

​5:00 to 10:00 pm: – Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater – 5:00 Yesterday’s Wine (Wyatt Durrette & Levi Lowery) – 6:30 Kent Blazy & Leslie Satcher – 8:00 Smith Steele (Anthony Amith & Jeffrey Steele)

Sunday 1:00 to 5:30 pm: – Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater – 1:00 Brock Berryhill & Taylor Phillips – 2:05 Chris Wallin & Karen Staley – 3:15 Bridgette Tatum & Steve Azar – 4:30 James Slater

***All shows at Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater are ticketed events**